Sundaram Home Finance plans to raise 2,000 crore

CHENNAI : Sundaram Home Finance is eyeing to raise ₹2,000 crore to fund its future growth plans through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding, a top official said on Wednesday.

The company's deposits registered a growth in the first half of the year and were at ₹1,742 crore as of September 30, 2020, with a net accretion of around ₹140 crore.

"In the first half of the year, we had seen demand pick up from non-metro towns and think that there is room to grow our business in these markets. We plan to raise ₹2,000 crore in the next six months to fund our growth plans," the company managing director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.

The raising of funds would be through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding, a press release said.

Duraiswamy said the company has been witnessing some green shoots in the last two months in the housing sector, especially in tier-II towns in the South. On the outlook, he said, "I believe that housing finance as a space will continue to grow. The pandemic will further drive home the need for home ownership and we will see growth in satellite towns."

The city-based company is a leading player in the housing finance sector and has 115 branches across the country, the release said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via