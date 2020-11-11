Sundaram Home Finance plans to raise 2,000 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"In the first half of the year, we had seen demand pick up from non-metro towns and think that there is room to grow our business in these markets. We plan to raise ₹2,000 crore in the next six months to fund our growth plans," the company managing director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.
The raising of funds would be through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding, a press release said.
Duraiswamy said the company has been witnessing some green shoots in the last two months in the housing sector, especially in tier-II towns in the South. On the outlook, he said, "I believe that housing finance as a space will continue to grow. The pandemic will further drive home the need for home ownership and we will see growth in satellite towns."
The city-based company is a leading player in the housing finance sector and has 115 branches across the country, the release said.