President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of renowned environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna. The Chipko movement leader succumbed to COVID-19 infection at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Friday.

The 94-year-old, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardee was admitted to the hospital after his oxygen levels started fluctuating on May 8.

The environmentalist had fought for the preservation of forests in the Himalayas for years. He is hugely credited for the success of the Chipko movement that began in 1973 at the foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand (then a part of Uttar Pradesh). The environment activist was also actively involved in the Anti-Tehri Dam movement.

The President and PM remembers the environmentalist

The President called the death of Bahuguna as an end of a glorious chapter in the field of conservation.

From his official account, Kovind tweeted, "The demise of Sunderlal Bahuguna marks the end of a glorious chapter in the field of conservation. A 'Padma Vibhushan' awardee, he was a Gandhian to the core. A legend in his own right, he made conservation a people's movement. My condolences to his family and admirers."

The demise of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna marks the end of a glorious chapter in the field of conservation. A 'Padma Vibhushan' awardee, he was a Gandhian to the core. A legend in his own right, he made conservation a people's movement. My condolences to his family and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, remembering his contributions, said he manifested the ethos of living in harmony with nature.

"Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2021

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also mourned the demise of the environmental activist and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

