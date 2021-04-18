OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sunday lockdown in Noida, Ghaziabad and other UP cities: What's allowed and what's not

Sunday lockdown in Noida, Ghaziabad and other UP cities: What's allowed and what's not

Noida, India - April 17, 2021: Police personnel screen commuters at Delhi-Noida entry gate in Sector 14A during weekend curfew imposed by the government of Delhi in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in Noida, India, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)Premium
Noida, India - April 17, 2021: Police personnel screen commuters at Delhi-Noida entry gate in Sector 14A during weekend curfew imposed by the government of Delhi in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in Noida, India, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
 1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2021, 05:43 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, Monday. No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state.

Sunday lockdown in UP: What's allowed, what's not

TRENDING STORIESSee All

  • Only essential services will be allowed, the state government has said.
  • The Sunday lockdown will be applicable to both the urban and the rural areas of the districts.
  • Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period
  • Sunday lockdown will be continued every week till May 15.
  • Medical and health-related emergencies will function.
  • All markets, commercial institutions, offices etc will remain closed on Sundays till May 15 for proper implementation of this campaign.

Night curfew in 10 districts of UP

Night curfew is imposed from 7 pm to 8 am with immediate effect in ten districts of the state in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. "Corona curfew to be effective from 8 pm to 7 am in all 10 districts with more than 2,000 active cases including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur," UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said in a tweet on Thursday.

Fine for Covid-19 violations

A fine of 1,000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time. If caught for the second time, 10,000 fine amount will be imposed

UP Covid-19 tally

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic pushing the fatality count to 9,703, while 27,357 fresh COVID-19 cases raised the infection tally to 8,21,054, according to an official statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout