Sunday lockdown in Noida, Ghaziabad and other UP cities: What's allowed and what's not1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2021, 05:43 AM IST
Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state
Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, Monday. No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state.
Sunday lockdown in UP: What's allowed, what's not
Night curfew in 10 districts of UP
Night curfew is imposed from 7 pm to 8 am with immediate effect in ten districts of the state in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. "Corona curfew to be effective from 8 pm to 7 am in all 10 districts with more than 2,000 active cases including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur," UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said in a tweet on Thursday.
Fine for Covid-19 violations
A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time. If caught for the second time, ₹10,000 fine amount will be imposed
UP Covid-19 tally
Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic pushing the fatality count to 9,703, while 27,357 fresh COVID-19 cases raised the infection tally to 8,21,054, according to an official statement.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.