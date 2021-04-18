Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, Monday. No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state.

Only essential services will be allowed, the state government has said.

The Sunday lockdown will be applicable to both the urban and the rural areas of the districts.

Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period

Sunday lockdown will be continued every week till May 15.

Medical and health-related emergencies will function.

All markets, commercial institutions, offices etc will remain closed on Sundays till May 15 for proper implementation of this campaign. Night curfew in 10 districts of UP

Night curfew is imposed from 7 pm to 8 am with immediate effect in ten districts of the state in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. "Corona curfew to be effective from 8 pm to 7 am in all 10 districts with more than 2,000 active cases including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur," UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said in a tweet on Thursday.

Fine for Covid-19 violations

A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time. If caught for the second time, ₹10,000 fine amount will be imposed

UP Covid-19 tally

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic pushing the fatality count to 9,703, while 27,357 fresh COVID-19 cases raised the infection tally to 8,21,054, according to an official statement.

