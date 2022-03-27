‘Sunday memories’: What reminded Anand Mahindra of his days in '77? Read here

“Sunday memories. Laxman Jhula. Rishikesh. Always like a painting. And I’ll never forget the many times I crossed it when making my student film in ‘77. Stayed at Swargashram. And my canteen was Chotiwala…" read Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra's Tweet.
Sharing a beautiful picture of the Laxman Jhula in Rishikesh, Mahindra gave his followers an insight into the student who was studying film making in Harvard University.
For the uninitiated, Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra studied film making and architecture from Harvard University where he graduated magna cum laude in 1977. In 1981, he completed his MBA from the Harvard Business School.
Mahindra in his tweet mentioned that he had the picture she retweeted reminded of the number of times he crossed the picturesque bridge to make his film. He also informed that he stayed at Swargashram and would eat from Chotiwala canteen.
The post tagged Sunday memories, has Mahindra post a throwback from when he was not this industrialist. The tweet has garnered over 700 likes and 38 retweets.
The Laxman Jhula is a pedestrian suspension bridge across the river Ganges in Rishikesh. It s frequented by tourists all year round. It is said that the Hindu deity Lakshmana crossed the Ganges on jute ropes where the bridge is found. Lakshman Jhula was completed in 1929.
