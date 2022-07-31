Anand Mahindra shared an image of an Italian sculptor’s personal exhibition of ice blocks. The exhibition was titled: “Life is short, enjoy it before it melts". The image shows ice blocks that look like human beings sitting on a staircase and they’re getting melted as the moments pass by.

Powerful image. Perfect for Sunday reflection. Make the most of your time on the planet… it’s only a short trip.. pic.twitter.com/yE5UbbiFTC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 31, 2022

“Powerful image. Perfect for Sunday reflection. Make the most of your time on the planet… it’s only a short trip," wrote Mahindra.

People were divided about the topic. One user wrote, “This seriously means...don't care about anything or anyone...just enjoy your life...it's such a careless message!!!" Another user countered that statement and replied, “He simply means use your time wisely, now as your are free mind you can think however and whatever you won't but that doesn't mean you will judge others, you posted a message without thinking about it is what careless look like."

One user went on to share some granite sculptures and gave a different kind of analogy: “I would like to imagine life to be like these granite sculptures... made immortal by one's deeds."

The billionaire businessman is known for sharing interesting Twitter posts. Mahindra previously released a screenshot of a website where people may submit requests for online death certificates. In India, the procedure is not brand-new. Anyone interested in applying for a certificate can go to the government website dedicated to the subject, register, or login. The website for Mahindra's post has an intriguing question that questions if you are applying for yourself or for someone else.

So we’re not the only culture that believes in an afterlife… pic.twitter.com/OPQF5cPRd8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2022

So we're not the only society that believes in an afterlife, the billionaire businessman said as he posted the image to his Twitter account.

Before that, Mahindra shared a pic of his “start-up hero", who restarted and reinvented his life - not just once but twice. On July 25, he shared a profile of Singh on Twitter and hailed the 1984-riots victim for having more spirit and courage than just starting up a business.