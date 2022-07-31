Sunday motivation: Anand Mahindra shares his profound take on life2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Anand Mahindra shared an image of an Italian sculptor’s personal exhibition of ice blocks.
Anand Mahindra shared an image of an Italian sculptor’s personal exhibition of ice blocks. The exhibition was titled: “Life is short, enjoy it before it melts". The image shows ice blocks that look like human beings sitting on a staircase and they’re getting melted as the moments pass by.