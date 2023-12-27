After the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) asked for public opinion on the mosque's proposed demolition, the discussion surrounding Sunehri Bagh Masjid, near the Parliament, has picked up steam. As per a 2009 notification of the Delhi government, the masjid has been designated as a Grade-III Heritage structure.

NDMC on Sunday issued a notice to invite citizens' objections and suggestions in this matter by January 1, Indian Express reported, adding that so far, more than 300 suggestions have been received via mail, of which, mostly opposed the demolition.

The Delhi Waqf Board asserts that they own the land on which the mosque is situated, but the NDMC claims that the government owns the land.

Officials had stated that the mosque was causing traffic jams in the area. However, Sunehri Bagh Masjid’s Imam Abdul Aziz opposed the claims of traffic congestion in the area, calling the notification “illegal and arbitrary", as per Indian Express reports.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kishanganj MP Dr. Mohammad Jawed strongly objected to the NDMC’s notification. “I raise the strongest objection to the proposed demolition of Sunehri Mosque and urge@tweetndmc to devise an alternative plan to save this site of immense cultural importance and heritage!"