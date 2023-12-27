Sunehri Bagh masjid demolition: ‘With Mosque will go all this history’, netizens react
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has asked for public opinion on the proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh Masjid, a Grade-III Heritage structure near the Parliament.
After the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) asked for public opinion on the mosque's proposed demolition, the discussion surrounding Sunehri Bagh Masjid, near the Parliament, has picked up steam. As per a 2009 notification of the Delhi government, the masjid has been designated as a Grade-III Heritage structure.
Indian historian Rana Safvi stated that Sunehri Bagh masjid is a mosque in which Maulana Hasrat Mohani stayed when attending Parliament sessions, and refused government accommodation plus salary and allowances given to MPs.
“Maulana Hasrat Mohani traveled to and from parliament on a bicycle or in a shared Tonga to attend Parliament sessions. He was the first to move the resolution for complete independence in the 1931 Congress Session. It was he who coined the slogan Inquilab Zindabad. With the Mosque will go all this history. via Sohail Hashmi sb," she wrote on the microblogging site.
Author Sohail Hashmi, as quoted by Indian Express, said that the mosque housed freedom fighters like Syed Fazl-ul-Hasan, known by his pen-name Hasrat Mohani.
“Mohani had moved the resolution for complete independence from British rule which was accepted by the Indian National Congress in 1921 and he coined the famous slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’. The legacy of a nationalist and the history will be destroyed with the demolition of the mosque," the author said.
