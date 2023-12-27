After the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) asked for public opinion on the mosque's proposed demolition, the discussion surrounding Sunehri Bagh Masjid, near the Parliament, has picked up steam. As per a 2009 notification of the Delhi government, the masjid has been designated as a Grade-III Heritage structure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NDMC on Sunday issued a notice to invite citizens' objections and suggestions in this matter by January 1, Indian Express reported, adding that so far, more than 300 suggestions have been received via mail, of which, mostly opposed the demolition.

The Delhi Waqf Board asserts that they own the land on which the mosque is situated, but the NDMC claims that the government owns the land. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials had stated that the mosque was causing traffic jams in the area. However, Sunehri Bagh Masjid’s Imam Abdul Aziz opposed the claims of traffic congestion in the area, calling the notification “illegal and arbitrary", as per Indian Express reports.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kishanganj MP Dr. Mohammad Jawed strongly objected to the NDMC’s notification. “I raise the strongest objection to the proposed demolition of Sunehri Mosque and urge@tweetndmc to devise an alternative plan to save this site of immense cultural importance and heritage!"

Indian historian Rana Safvi stated that Sunehri Bagh masjid is a mosque in which Maulana Hasrat Mohani stayed when attending Parliament sessions, and refused government accommodation plus salary and allowances given to MPs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Maulana Hasrat Mohani traveled to and from parliament on a bicycle or in a shared Tonga to attend Parliament sessions. He was the first to move the resolution for complete independence in the 1931 Congress Session. It was he who coined the slogan Inquilab Zindabad. With the Mosque will go all this history. via Sohail Hashmi sb," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Author Sohail Hashmi, as quoted by Indian Express, said that the mosque housed freedom fighters like Syed Fazl-ul-Hasan, known by his pen-name Hasrat Mohani.

“Mohani had moved the resolution for complete independence from British rule which was accepted by the Indian National Congress in 1921 and he coined the famous slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’. The legacy of a nationalist and the history will be destroyed with the demolition of the mosque," the author said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!