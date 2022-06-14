Suniel Shetty-backed wellness company Vieroots announces 100 crore expansion

Vieroots announced its plans to raise up to $10 million in a Series A funding round for expanding its core businesses with actor Suniel Shetty, well known in the area of preventive wellness, investing in Vieroots
Bengaluru-based new-age wellness firm Vieroots Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has announced its plans to invest Rs100 crores as part of its expansion. The wellness firm offering personalised lifestyle modification solutions for healthy living and productive aging is backed by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.
Vieroots Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is all set to invest ₹100 crore to open 50 Vieroots Experiential Centres across metro and tier-1 cities in India by 2025. Vieroots has announced its plans to raise up to $10 million in a Series A funding round for expanding its core businesses with actor Suniel Shetty, well known in the area of preventive wellness, investing in Vieroots.
The wellness company which is backed by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will open six first-of-its-kind interactive and immersive tech-driven Experiential Centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi by 2023.
Internationally, Vieroots plans to open another Experiential Centre in Dubai. Within India, the company will take franchise routes to expand its network of Experiential Centres. “With augmented reality (AR)-powered demonstrations, Vieroots Experiential Centres will help people develop understanding of Vieroot’s core offering – EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) which is based on geno-metabolic analysis," the company release said.
While the centres will work towards building awareness among wellness seekers on the role of personal genomics plays in customising health and wellness goals, it will be equipped with certified wellness experts to offer lifestyle modification counselling.
Besides knowledge-led counselling sessions, the centres will offer the nutrition products of Vieroots including Viecafe which is made of Arabic coffee extract blended with herbs like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Ginzeng etc. “The Experiential Centres will also offer a sneak preview of Limoverse, Vieroots’ next-generation health and wellness ecosystem-based Web 3.0," the company release said.
Sajeev Nair, chairman, Vieroots Wellness Solutions said, “Vieroots Experiential Centre is a never-before knowledge-focussed and AR-enabled customer engagement platform through which we aim to build awareness on our personalised lifestyle interventions. The immersive experience along with expert genetic counselling will motivate people to design customised lifestyle solutions so that they can actively manage their wellbeing. EPLIMO has already developed a strong market traction. The Vieroots Experiential Centres will help us make a quantum leap in our growth journey."
Meanwhile, to drive expansion, Vieroots has set up Viegyan Academy in collaboration with the Indian Association of Functional Medicine to introduce a certification programme in lifestyle coaching. The course designed by doctors and healthcare experts train life science graduates and wellness enthusiasts to become Viegyan Certified Lifestyle Coaches, the company chairman added.
