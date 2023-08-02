Suniel Shetty invests in mental health app3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The made-in-India app, Shetty said, will democratize mental health treatment in India and worldwide.
Mumbai: Suniel Shetty, the Bollywood actor and investor with a diverse portfolio across health & wellness, fitness, health-tech, edu-tech, FMCG, and pet care, has invested an undisclosed amount in India’s first and only chain of luxury mental health treatment centres Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness to launch first of its kind mental health app Lets Get Happi.
