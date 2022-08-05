Announcing his debut on LinkedIn as he joined the league of LinkedIn influencers, the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty expressed sheer gratitude and shared that, at the age of 61, his life has only just begun
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, also well known as an entrepreneur, forayed into the world of LinkedIn influencers on Friday. Announcing his debut on LinkedIn as he joined the league of LinkedIn influencers, Shetty expressed sheer gratitude and shared that, at the age of 61, his life has only just begun.
Suniel Shetty, in his first LinkedIn post said, “at 61, I truly believe my life has just begun," adding “I’m doing some interesting projects on screen. I’m literally in the best shape of my life, mentally and physically." He shared, “my family & I are privileged to be able to make a meaningful impact on the lives of needful children through Vipla Foundation (formerly known as Save The Children India)." Additionally, noting that “on the work front, the last decade has given me the opportunity of partnering with and learning from some of the brightest young minds out there."
Shetty further described his life on the LinkedIn post, “serendipity has played such a big role in my life; what started out with helping Dad at his restaurant, gave me the discipline, grit & drive that I was able to carry into everything else I’ve done since."
Interestingly, he made a note of his life as an entrepreneur and shared, “through my journey as an #entrepreneur across Hospitality, Retail & Real Estate, and as an Actor and then a Producer, or my journey as an #Investor, what I learned from my hero, my Father, has always remained my North Star in everything I’ve done - Discipline + sincerity + hard work = happiness & success."
Writing about the many young entrepreneurs today, Shetty noted, “the last few years have been particularly exciting, with the opportunity to be a part of some incredible #content #d2c #healthtech #emobility #sports startups. What has amazed me is the sheer audacity that so many young entrepreneurs bring to the table today, a huge departure from how things were when I started out. 40+ years as an entrepreneur have resulted in an exponential learning curve."
Shetty further stated, “turning up each day as if it were my first on the job has perhaps helped me stay in sync with this ever-evolving landscape. While conventional success is often the yardstick by which we judge businesses and ideas, the truth is, failure has taught me so much more. And I’ve always worn those experiences too, like a badge of honour! I decided to get on LinkedIn to use this as an intelligent space to foster smart ideas and become a catalyst of positive change. I look forward to starting engaging conversations of consequence with you!"
The Bollywood actor signed off his first post tagging the LinkedInInfluencer hash tag, “Thank you, and I look forward to seeing what #LinkedIn has in store for me. #LinkedInInfluencer."
