Suniel Shetty moves Bombay HC to protect his personality rights, cites misuse of image & deepfake with grandchild

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has approached the Bombay High Court to protect his personality rights, citing misuse of his image on social media for business promotion, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had restrained multiple websites and online platforms from misusing or misrepresenting the name, image, and likeness of Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna for unauthorised merchandising, AI-generated content, or pornographic material, PTI reported.

This move follows a growing trend of Indian celebrities seeking legal protection against digital misuse of their identities. Recently, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan also approached the court to safeguard their personality and publicity rights, receiving similar relief.

Earlier in September, filmmaker Karan Johar had approached the Delhi High Court, citing rampant misuse of his name, image, and likeness across online platforms, including unauthorised fan pages, monetised meme accounts, and merchandise sales.

Also, in 2023, the court restrained the misuse of name, image, voice, and other attributes of persona, including actor Anil Kapoor's “jhakaas” catchphrase, for commercial gain, reported Hindustan Times.

Not only this, the high court in November 2022, had also restrained persons at large from infringing veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s personality and publicity rights.

