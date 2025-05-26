Sunita Jamgade, the Nagpur woman who crossed LoC into Pakistan, handed over to Punjab Police. Who is she?

An Indian woman, identified as Sunita Jamgade, who had allegedly crossed over to Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC), was handed over by Pakistani authorities to the Punjab Police.

Jamgade is a resident of Nagpur district in Maharashtra. She had gone missing on May 14.

How did Sunita Jamgade go to Pakistan? The Maharashtra Police had received information from Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir that a 12-year-old boy was found there. As per the boy’s statement, his mother, Sunita Jamgade, has either gone to Pakistan or has gone missing.

The woman was captured by the Pakistani authorities after crossing the border. The Pakistan Rangers have handed her over to the Border Security Force (BSF), and the BSF handed her over to the Amritsar Police.

Niketan Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V)-Maharashtra Police, said: “Regarding a woman, Sunita Jamgade, whose permanent address comes under Kapil Nagar police station, Sant Kabir Nagar. We received information from Kargil district that a 12-year-old boy has been found there and he is the son of this woman. As per the boy, his mother has either gone to Pakistan or has gone missing. We followed up on the information and two days ago, we received information from Amritsar Police that Sunita Jamgade was handed over to the BSF by Pak Rangers; BSF handed over the woman to Amritsar Police.”

“We have already dispatched the team...We are bringing back the woman here...Amritsar Police say that they have found chat history with Pakistani citizens on her phone and she had gone there after they invited her there. This is preliminary information. But unless we take her into our custody and conduct a detailed interrogation, we won't be able to make a comment,” said Kadam.

“Nothing can be denied right now. We can't say anything until we can do a proper interrogation...Zero FIR will be lodged there and then we will work on it and we carry out further investigation,” the DCP added.