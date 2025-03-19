PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt note for ‘trailblazer’ Sunita Williams: ‘Unwavering determination’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday penned down a heartfelt note after Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to earth after spending 286 days at the International Space Station.

Taking to X, PM Modi welcomed Crew 9 back, which carried Sunita Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore aboard a SpaceX capsule.

“Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions,” he wrote.

Calling Williams a ‘trailblazer’, he said she had exemplified the spirit of space exploration.

“Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career.”

The prime minister also thanked all those who worked tirelessly to ensure Williams and Wilmore's safe return.

“We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity,” he said.

Sunita Williams returns to earth NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov splashed down on early Tuesday evening after returning to earth aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Williams and Wilmore breathed the blue planet's air for the first time in 286 days, after their one-week mission got delayed due to multiple technical errors.

Initially expected to last just a week, their mission was extended to more than nine months due to issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule, which delayed their return.

