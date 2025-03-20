Sunita Williams return: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suggests Bharat Ratna for ‘daughter of India’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested that Indian origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for the challenges she faced while stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nearly nine months, according to a PTI report.

Speaking at the State Assembly on March 19, Mamata Banerjee said, “The West Bengal Assembly would like to thank the team for rescuing Williams and another astronaut who were stranded in space for several months.”

"I congratulate them, as well as Sunita Williams. I think she should be honoured with Bharat Ratna," she added.

‘Interested in Space Science, Was Daily Tracking Situation’, Says Mamata Banerjee Addressing the House, Mamata Banerjee also said that she was deeply concerned about the developments and tracked the situation daily. “I’m interested in space science and have been following the developments through various sources of information. I kept track of the situation daily and took regular updates,” she said.

Donald Trump Will Welcome ‘Butch and Suni’ to Oval Office White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on March 19 said that United States President Donald Trump “looks forward to welcoming Butch and Suni to the Oval Office when they are recovered”.

She also blasted predecessor US President Joe Biden's “lack of courage” or causing delay in rescuing the stranded astronauts. “We saw the very best of America. After spending nearly 300 days aboard the International Space Station, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are back on Earth. These two incredible astronauts were only supposed to be up there for eight days, but because of the Biden administration's lack of urgency, they ended up spending nine months in space. Joe Biden's lack of courage to act boldly and decisively was a big reason why Butch and Suni did not make it back until yesterday,” Leavitt said.

“But President Trump doesn't waste time. Immediately after taking office, President Trump directed Elon Musk and SpaceX to rescue these brave astronauts alongside NASA... The President looks forward to welcoming Butch and Suni to the Oval Office when they are recovered. This historic mission brings new meaning to President Trump's promise to always look out for the forgotten men and women,” she added.