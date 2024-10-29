Sunita Williams wishes ‘Happy Diwali’ from space: ‘Time of joy as goodness in…’ | Watch video

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams extended wishes for Diwali 2024 from the ISS due to delays in her Boeing Starliner mission. She thanked President Biden and Vice President Harris for honouring her community 

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Sunita Williams extended wishes for Diwali from space.
Sunita Williams extended wishes for Diwali from space.(AFP)

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams will celebrate the Diwali festival in space, thanks to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. Ahead of Diwali 2024 celebrations, the senior NASA astronaut extended her wishes for the festival on Monday.

Also Read | NASA’s SpaceX crew-9 duo lands at Kennedy Space Center

Highlighting Diwali's significance as a “festival of joy” when “goodness in the world prevails”, Williams said, “want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and around the world. This year I have the unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali from 260 miles above the earth on the ISS.”

Williams also expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “ Thank You to the Vice President for celebrating Diwali with our community today and for recognising the many contributions of our community.”

In her video message, Sunita Williams also shared how her father acted as a bridge between the family and India and always taught them “about Diwali and other Indian festivals.”

“I am so thankful to grow up in a multi-cultural household where our parents always encouraged us to seek opportunities and reach for the stars,” she added.

Also Read | ‘I love it here’: Sunita Williams reacts to Boeing capsule leaving without her

Sunita Williams was born into the family of Deepak Pandya, an Indian, and Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, who is of Slovenian-American descent.

Sunita Williams, along with Butch Wilmore, was sent on a space mission to ISS on a Beoing Starliner spacecraft to test its launch and landing capabilities earlier this year. Sunita's test flight to space faced multiple hurdles since beginning as Boeing spacecraft's launch was delayed multiple times in the first half of the year. After multiple delays, the spacecraft launched on June 5, 2024. The two NASA astronauts were supposed to stay at ISS for nearly 2-3 months, however, due to multiple technical glitches the return spaceflight of Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore has been delayed to next year.

Boeing Starliner mission is Sunita Williams' third mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). She spent a total of 322 days in space during her two missions. "With 50 hours and 40 minutes, she is second on the list of total cumulative spacewalk time by a female astronaut," said NASA earlier.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSunita Williams wishes ‘Happy Diwali’ from space: ‘Time of joy as goodness in…’ | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    142.85
    10:13 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.25 (-2.89%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.70
    10:13 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    13 (7.04%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    179.40
    10:13 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -5.6 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.00
    10:13 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.97%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    254.20
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    7.8 (3.17%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    317.95
    10:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -27.75 (-8.03%)

    Ksb share price

    787.25
    10:02 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.65 (-5.37%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,499.95
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -124.75 (-4.75%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,318.45
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -65.35 (-4.72%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    468.90
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    37.25 (8.63%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,261.00
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    708.1 (8.28%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.55
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    12.85 (6.96%)

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    303.95
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    16.45 (5.72%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.