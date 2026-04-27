Sunjay Kapur estate case: SC pushes for mediation between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev, says ‘80 no age to fight'

Sunjay Kapur estate dispute case: The Supreme Court has urged Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur to resolve the issues through mediation, after telling Sunjay Kapur's mother that her age is not the age to fight a legal battle. The court also issued notices to Priya Sachdev and 22 others, seeking responses from them while hearing a plea filed by Rani.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi observed during the hearing that prolonged litigation in such family disputes may not be beneficial.

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The Supreme Court remarked, “Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight. Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste.”

Emphasising the need for an amicable resolution, the Bench stated, “It will be in the interest of all the parties concerned if they go for a mediation and try to resolve the disputes peacefully and equitably... We shall, if necessary, hear the matter on merits; however, first, we should make an attempt to convince the parties to go for mediation.”

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The matter is scheduled to be listed next week.

Rani Kapur's counsel had filed the petition before the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the other party to restrain from interfering with the estate, assets and related affairs. She had also challenged an order passed by the Delhi high court, contending that the estate has not yet been preserved and raising concerns about possible dissipation of assets.

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Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, representing Rani Kapur, argued that courts typically issue protective orders at an early stage in disputes involving large estates. Senior Advocate Naveen Pahwa, appearing for affected grandchildren, supported the plea and submitted that they had been excluded.

The dispute The dispute began after Rani Kapur filed a suit, challenging the creation of Rani Kapur Family Trust. She alleged in her plea that the trust was structured in a way that stripped her control over the estate, including interests in the Sona Group.

She has claimed that following a stroke in 2017, her late son and others acted in a way that led to transfer of assets without her informed consent.

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The dispute intensified after Sanjay Kapur's death last year, with competing claims emerging over control of family assets and business interests.

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Earlier, Rani Kapur had spoken about the impact the dispute had on her personal life. Speaking of Priya Sachdev, she said, “I am the head of the family and I am nobody for her.”

She described the situation as distressing, particularly after the death of her son, and stated that the assets in question were built over decades by her husband and entrusted to her. She also referred to the family's move from Mumbai to Delhi during earlier years to establish their business and home.

(With agency inputs)