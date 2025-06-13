Sunjay Kapur, industrialist and Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, dies of heart attack at 53 in UK

Prominent businessman Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar, has died at the age of 53 after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo in England.

Kapur, who was in England at the time, is believed to have collapsed during a polo match on June 12. His passing was confirmed by author and columnist Suhel Seth, who posted on X: “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar. Om Shanti.”

From high-profile marriages to a respected business legacy Sunjay Kapur was once married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, went through a high-profile split that culminated in divorce in 2016 after a long legal battle. They shared two children — daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

At the time of his passing, Kapur was married to Priya Sachdev, a former model and entrepreneur.

The news has left both the business community and Bollywood circles in deep shock.

Kapur was widely regarded for modernising his family’s automotive legacy through Sona Comstar, taking it global and making it a major player in EV-ready auto components.

His final words: A tribute to Air India crash victims One of Kapur’s final social media posts expressed grief over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad — the same day he died.