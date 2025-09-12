Sunjay Kapur inheritance case: Counsels of Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev trade barbs at Delhi HC —'Don't shout'

After Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children moved the Delhi High Court against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, demanding their 'rightful share' in late father Sunjay Kapur's assets, their advocates engaged in a fierce verbal exchange during the hearing.

A video of the fierce verbal exchange between the counsels representing their clients in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday went viral on social media.

According to the video, Mahesh Jethmalani – the senior advocate representing Karisma Kapoor's children – tried to shut up the senior advocate representing Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur – Rajiv Nayar. Following this, a fierce verbal exchange took place.

Bar and Bench shared the video of the incident, in which Jethmalani can be heard saying, "Don't shout at me," when Rajiv Kumar snaps at him, saying, "Don't interrupt me."

The incident took place on Wednesday, when the Delhi High Court directed Priya Sachdev Kapur to file a comprehensive list of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur.

Hearing the arguments in the case, Justice Jyoti Singh could be seen watching the lawyers' verbal clashes in the courtroom.

"Please don't interrupt me, I am not used to interruption," Rajiv Nayar said, at which Jethmalani fumed, saying, "You should get a taste of your own medicine then, and don't shout at me... I'm not a pushover".

What is the case? On July 12, 2025, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapur's ex-husband Sunjay passed away, following which their children have now moved court, accusing their father's third wife, Priya, of forging and fabricating his will.

Karisma Kapur's children—Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur—are seeking a share in Sunjay's assets worth ₹30,000 crore. On Wednesday, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, also claimed assets worth ₹10,000 crore, which has given the case a new turn as Rani alleged she had not been informed of any documents regarding her late son's will.

“There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine”, said the advocate representing Rani Kapur.