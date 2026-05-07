Former CJI Chandrachud to mediate dispute between Sunjay Kapur's wife and mother over his personal assets

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court has sent the high-profile dispute between Priya Sachdev Kapur and Rani Kapur over Sunjay Kapur's personal assets for mediation by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Justice J.B. Padriwala and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan asked Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya and mother Rani Kapur if they had made up their minds to settle the matter by mediation, to which both agreed.

“We firmly believe that all parties should participate in the mediation proceeding with an open mind… Otherwise, this is going to be a long-drawn litigation,” the court said. “We also request all parties not to go public, so don’t make any statement. It’s a family dispute; let it be confined among the family.”

The court asked for a report or an interim report from the mediator and will next hear the matter in the first week of August.

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The Supreme Court had urged Rani Kapur and Priya Kapur on 27 April to resolve their issues through mediation, noting the age of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother.

“Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight. Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste,” the court said.

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Earlier, the Delhi high court, in an order passed by Justice Jyoti Singh on 30 April, restricted Priya Kapur from transferring or changing equity shareholdings in three Indian companies, withdrawing provident fund amounts, and alienating personal assets, including artworks.

She was also restrained from withdrawing monies from a few Indian accounts and from transferring cryptocurrencies held by her late husband.

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Embroiled in dispute The family has been embroiled in disputes since Sunjay Kapur’s death on 12 June 2025.

Rani Kapur alleged in September that while their family grieved Sunjay's death, Priya, who was his third wife, saw this as an opportunity to wrest control and usurp their family legacy. The allegations were levelled after Priya Kapur was named director of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur's company, following his death.