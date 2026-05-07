Former CJI Chandrachud to mediate dispute between Sunjay Kapur's wife and mother over his personal assets

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court has sent the high-profile dispute between Priya Sachdev Kapur and Rani Kapur over Sunjay Kapur's personal assets for mediation by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Justice J.B. Padriwala and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan asked Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya and mother Rani Kapur if they had made up their minds to settle the matter by mediation, to which both agreed.

“We firmly believe that all parties should participate in the mediation proceeding with an open mind… Otherwise, this is going to be a long-drawn litigation,” the court said. “We also request all parties not to go public, so don’t make any statement. It’s a family dispute; let it be confined among the family.”

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The court asked for a report or an interim report from the mediator and will next hear the matter in the first week of August.

Also Read | Priya Kapur steps into spotlight amid Sona Comstar family feud

The Supreme Court had urged Rani Kapur and Priya Kapur on 27 April to resolve their issues through mediation, noting the age of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother.

“Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight. Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste,” the court said.

Also Read | Sona Comstar battle: Priya Kapur moves to oust Rani Kapur from trust

Earlier, the Delhi high court, in an order passed by Justice Jyoti Singh on 30 April, restricted Priya Kapur from transferring or changing equity shareholdings in three Indian companies, withdrawing provident fund amounts, and alienating personal assets, including artworks.

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She was also restrained from withdrawing monies from a few Indian accounts and from transferring cryptocurrencies held by her late husband.

Also Read | Priya Kapur, son in driving seat at family trust behind Sona Comstar

Embroiled in dispute The family has been embroiled in disputes since Sunjay Kapur’s death on 12 June 2025.

Rani Kapur alleged in September that while their family grieved Sunjay's death, Priya, who was his third wife, saw this as an opportunity to wrest control and usurp their family legacy. The allegations were levelled after Priya Kapur was named director of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur's company, following his death.

She alleged that shortly after her son's death, she was forced to sign documents without being informed of their contents and had been denied access to accounts and key company records as well.

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About the Author Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.