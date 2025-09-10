Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore estate: In case filed by Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Delhi HC asks Priya to file list of assets

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued summons in a suit filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s children – Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15) – against Priya Kapur seeking a share in their late father and businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore estate, Live Law reported.

A bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh refused to immediately pass an order for status quo on Sunjay Kapur’s properties but asked his wife, Priya Kapur, to file a list of the assets held by the businessman. The matter will be heard next on 9 October 2025.

Background of the appeal On Tuesday, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur moved the Delhi High Court, alleging they were wrongfully excluded from Sunjay Kapur's will following his death.

The children, represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, alleged that Priya Kapur (nee Sachdev), Sunjay Kapur's third wife, who he was married to at the time of his death, manipulated the will to receive ownership of all his assets.

The lawsuit named Priya Kapur, her minor son, Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, as the defendants, said a report by Bar & Bench.

The contested will, dated March 21, 2025, states that Sunjay Kapur left his entire personal wealth to his wife, Priya Kapur. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants conspired with two others — Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma — to forge the original will in favour of Priya Kapur.

What are the demands of Sunjay Kapur's kids? Sunjay Kapur, 53, died of a heart attack on June 12 while playing polo in Surrey, UK. His children argued that until their father's death, they shared a close relationship with him, including frequent trips together, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones.

Their plea accuses Priya Kapur of initially denying the existence of any will, saying that all of Sunjay's assets were held under the R K Family Trust. However, she later presented a will, excluding other legal heirs. The children have thereby pleaded the court to declare them as Class I legal heirs.