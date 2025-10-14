Sunjay Kapur’s will refers to him as ‘she’ in four places, says Mahesh Jethamalani

Mahesh Jethmalani, senior counsel representing Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, children of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who is the former wife of the late Sona Comstar chief Sunjay Kapur, alleged in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that Kapur’s will was a forgery as it referred to the testator – the person who made the will – as female as many as four times.

“The female form of a testator is used … the testator is now a she? This is an absurdity. In short, Sunjay Kapur has signed this will as a woman?” Jethmalani said. He told the bench the fundamental question was whether the will was signed by the testator, Kapur, or by a woman.

Jethmalani’s comments are central to the inheritance dispute Samaira and Kiaan have with Kapur’s widow Priya Kapur. The two children are seeking a fourth of their father’s ₹30,000-crore estate. A bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh partly heard the matter on Tuesday and posted it for a further hearing on 15 October.

The senior lawyer said details of the will raised serious questions about its credibility. “The feminine pronoun is used in the most crucial part to describe him. When you get ‘she and her’ in four places it is incredulous that Sunjay Kapur with all his knowledge could have drafted such a will.. Pleadings of defendants are silent on who has prepared this will,” he added.

On Monday Jethmalani had told the court that the disputed will was “neither written nor conceived by the deceased”, but was instead a “fabricated document” prepared and edited on another man’s computer.

Digital evidence Citing digital evidence, he said the metadata revealed that the will originated from the device of one Nitin Sharma, who had no official association with Sunjay Kapur. “Who actually drafted this will?” he asked. “The file was created and modified on Sharma’s system on 17 March 2025 — the same day Sunjay was vacationing in Goa with his son Kiaan. It makes no sense that he would choose that moment to rewrite his will and disinherit his own children.”

Jethmalani also pointed out that the document was converted from Microsoft Word to PDF format at 10:06 am on 24 March, shortly before it was shared on a WhatsApp group named Family Office IC. The group reportedly included Sharma, Priya Kapur and Dinesh Agarwal — a director at Aureus Investment Pvt. Ltd., part of the Sona BLW promoter group.

Meanwhile, Priya Kapur filed a separate application seeking a list of Sanjay Kapur’s assets under a non-disclosure agreement, in a sealed cover. The Delhi Court granted her plea and is scheduled to hear the matter in November.