Sunjay Kapur's Will: Priya Kapur calls forgery allegations bogus

Priya Kapur, the widow of the late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur, told the Delhi high court on Wednesday that Karisma Kapoor and her children have not legally challenged the contested will, calling allegations of forgery “bogus” and without any legal basis.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, who made the submission on behalf of Priya Kapur before Justice Jyoti Singh, said the claims of forgery are “baseless” and lack any legal foundation.

He argued that Karisma Kapoor and her children have not formally challenged the will in their pleadings, nor sought any declaration to cancel it. “The entire plaint is bereft of any cause of action. There is no challenge to this will,” Nayar said.

“The suit was filed on 9 September, but there is no reference or challenge to the will in the plaint… At any stage, the application to substantially challenge the will is missing. There is not even a replication to rebut the written statement.”

Nayar further pointed out that the will, dated 21 March, had already been disclosed to all parties and read out in their presence on 30 July.

"The will is dated 21 March 2025, of my deceased husband. Just before that, I disclosed the will on 30 July. There were two opportunities for the plaintiff. The will was read out to everyone, including the plaintiffs. Everybody knew the will of Sunjay Kapur existed,” Nayar added.

Addressing claims that minor errors could invalidate the will, the senior lawyer said issues such as spelling mistakes, incorrect addresses, or using “testatrix” instead of “testator” do not constitute valid grounds to annul a will.

The high court adjourned the hearing until Friday.

Priya Kapur’s submission came in response to allegations made by Karisma Kapoor’s children through senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani during the previous hearing.

Jethmalani had claimed that the will was forged, describing the situation as a “widespread conspiracy” that could constitute a criminal offence under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes life imprisonment for forging a will. During the 9 October hearing, he argued that Sunjay Kapur had no role in drafting or modifying the will.

The document, a typed Microsoft Word file, was allegedly altered on 17 March 2025, while Sunjay was on holiday.

The dispute centres on Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore estate, contested between his children, Samaira and Kiaan, and his widow, Priya Kapur. Following Sunjay Kapur’s death on 12 June, Samaira and Kiaan have sought a one-fifth share of each of their father’s personal assets, claiming they were not provided a copy of the will despite making repeated requests.