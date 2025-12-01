Sunjay Kapur's mom tells Delhi HC: ‘Instead of mourning, Priya concealed massive assets—watches, paintings’

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother told the Delhi High Court on Monday that, rather than mourning his death, his wife Priya Kapur immediately began trying to take charge of his assets, PTI reported.

Rani Kapur said she was never informed about her son's will, which makes no mention of her, despite his having often said that everything he had came from her. “He (Sunjay) would have at least mentioned in the will that he does not want to give anything to his mother,” Rani's lawyer said, as reported by PTI.

The submissions were made before Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of a suit of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's children, challenging their late father Sunjay's purported will of his assets, reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore.

The court listed the matter for further arguments on December 3.

What did the court say? During the hearing, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing Rani, said that marital discord between Sunjay and Priya started in May 2023, and there used to be constant fights between them.

PTI reported his mother as saying that it was “highly unlikely and improbable that Sunjay would make Priya the sole beneficiary of his personal estate”, the plea said, adding that her late son shared “a deep bond and equal affection with all his children, his mother and other members of the Kapur family”.

Also Read | Major Mohit Sharma’s parents move Delhi HC to seek stay on Dhurandar

Showing the intent, Gaggar claimed that instead of grieving Sunjay's death, Priya made every possible move to take control of his assets, and alleged that the daughter-in-law concealed massive assets belonging to the deceased in the list of assets submitted before the court, including paintings, bank balances, mutual fund, life insurance, rental income and watches, PTI reported.

The court is also considering an interim injunction filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children to prevent Priya Kapur from disposing of Sunjay’s assets.

The children have raised doubts over the authenticity of the alleged will.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 after collapsing during a polo match in England, reportedly due to a sudden cardiac arrest.