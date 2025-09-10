Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate: Feud between Karisma Kapoor's children, Priya Sachdeva, mom Rani — what we know

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur's wealth and will have sparked a major dispute between his wife Priya Sachdeva Kapur and ex-wife Karisma Kapoor's children. Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo. He left behind an estate worth approximately ₹30,000 crore.

Here's all about the dispute in 6 points: 1. Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's two children are seeking a share in the ₹30,000 crore estate of their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. They approached the Delhi High Court on September 9, seeking their rightful share.

2. Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, had allegedly presented a will at a July 30 family meeting. The will executed on March 21, the Hindustan Times reported.

3. According to news agency ANI, the siblings – Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15) – filed a civil suit, alleging that their stepmother, Priya Kapur (the third wife of Sunjay Kapur), attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets.

The children, represented through their mother as legal guardian, sought partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against the defendants.

4. However, advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, countered that the suit is not maintainable. He stressed that the plaintiffs are already trust beneficiaries and had given ₹1,900 crore just days before filing the case.

"So much crying.. The plaintiffs received ₹1,900 crore worth of assets under the Trust. I don't know how much is enough," Priya said. "It's not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen," the counsel said.

5. Moreover, Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur also intervened through Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar. " ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine," her counsel was quoted by PTI as saying.

"There's something unholy going on. I am 80 years old, concerned for my grandchildren. A trust set up by me has nothing for me? Despite repeated mails, I never received a copy of the will," she submitted, as per ANI.

Rani Kapur reportedly alleged that her rights under the trust had been eroded after Priya Kapur's marriage. She even raised concerns over the sale of Sona Comstar shares worth ₹500 crore to a Singapore entity without her knowledge. She urged the court to maintain the status quo on the estate.

6. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued notice on a plea filed by Karisma’s two children. Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya Sachdeva Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's widow, to file a comprehensive list of all movable and immovable assets of the deceased along with her reply.

Summons have been issued, with written statements to be filed in two weeks and replications in one week thereafter. Replies to the interim relief plea must also be filed in two weeks, with rejoinders in a week. The matter will be taken up next on October 9 for consideration of an ad-interim injunction.

Sunjay Kapur's ₹ 30,000 crore estate: Key parties in legal dispute The legal dispute involves several parties. The plaintiffs are the daughter and minor son of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, represented in court through their mother.

Karisma is not a plaintiff in the case, but is representing her children.

The first and second defendants are Priya Kapur, Sunjay's widow, and her minor son. They reside at the family's farmhouse in Rajokri.

The third defendant is Sunjay Kapur's mother, also living at the same residence.