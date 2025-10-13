Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore will: ‘Glaring errors, misspells son's name,’ say Karisma's kids in Delhi HC

Actor Karisma Kapoor's children — Samaira and Kiaan Raj — questioned the authenticity of the purported will of their late father Sunjay Kapur before the Delhi High Court.

The children reportedly claimed that there were “glaring errors” in the document and it could not have been prepared by him, news agency PTI reported.

The counsel appearing for Samaira and Kiaan made the submission before Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of their plea challenging their late father's purported will of his assets, which is reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore.

Also Read | Sunjay Kapur's sister comes down harsh on Priya Sachdev amid estate feud

What did Karisma Kapoor's kids say? The counsel, representing Karisma Kapoor's children, claimed that there were “bloopers” in the will, which were “very uncharacteristic” of Sunjay Kapur.

“He had a very good relationship with his children. How can he have written his daughter's address wrong and misspelt his son's name in multiple places in the will,” the counsel was quoted by PTI as saying.

If this will is a forgery, then only one person could have forged it

He added that the will “demeans” Sunjay Kapur.

“It is so casual. There are glaring errors in this will. This is not a will which Sunjay Kapur had prepared, read or made,” he said.

Did Priya Kapur make the will instead? The counsel added that there was no evidence that anybody except the children's stepmother, Priya Kapur, and others prepared the will.

"If this will is a forgery, then only one person could have forged it," the counsel said.

The court will continue hearing the matter tomorrow.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor’s children claim foul play in Sunjay Kapur inheritance

What Sanjay Kapur's 30,000 crore asset dispute? On 9 October, Karisma Kapoor's children accused Priya of being “greedy” and termed her a “Cinderella stepmother” before the court.

In the fairytale Cinderella, the young woman is mistreated by her stepmother, who focuses all of her attention on her own two daughters.

On 26 September, the court allowed Priya Kapur to file the list of his assets in a sealed cover and suggested that the parties involved in the property dispute before it not to share details with the media.

The counsel on 9 October claimed that Priya has 60 per cent of the assets and approximately 12 per cent to her son.

“She is also getting 75 per cent of the trust,” he claimed.

The counsel told the court that there was “enough evidence” to conduct a probe, while accusing Priya Kapur of forgery. He made the submission while seeking the status quo on the movement of assets of Sunjay Kapur.

“She is a nominee, and she holds the assets. How far the forgery of documents goes will have to be unravelled, and there is enough evidence to conduct a probe,” the counsel told the court.

Also Read | HC removes Mandhira Kapur from Sunjay Kapur will case following widow’s plea

He further said that Priya Kapur was in “glaring hurry” to restrict children's shares. “This is a Cinderella stepmother,” he said.

The counsel questioned the authenticity of the will, saying that prima facie Sunjay Kapur did not consult an advocate while making the current will, and claimed that it was “not possible that he would not have consulted an advocate before creating a will and bequeathing such a large estate”.

He added that the executor of the will got it one day before its reading. The counsel claimed that the will was modified when Sunjay Kapur was on a holiday with his son, adding that the person who forged the document got rewarded.

The court will resume hearing the matter on 13 October.

On 10 September, the high court asked Priya Kapur to give a list of his assets to the court.