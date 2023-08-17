Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 holds strong even on Day 6: Check Box Office collection, Day 7 advance booking stats1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Gadar 2 dominates Box Office collections on Day 6, with strong advance booking trends for Day 7.
The box office battleground continues to witness riveting dynamics as Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 asserts its dominance with a staggering 6-day collection of ₹263.48 crore as per early estimates for Day 6. The film's journey, marked by striking highs and lows, unveils a captivating narrative of audience engagement and performance.