The box office battleground continues to witness riveting dynamics as Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 asserts its dominance with a staggering 6-day collection of ₹263.48 crore as per early estimates for Day 6. The film's journey, marked by striking highs and lows, unveils a captivating narrative of audience engagement and performance.

Gadar 2 embarked on its theatrical journey with a resounding bang, accumulating ₹40.1 crore on its inaugural Friday. The momentum continued on the following day, registering a 7.43% escalation as collections reached ₹43.08 crore. The film's allure seemed to peak on Sunday, with an impressive 20.01% surge in collections, resulting in a ₹51.7 crore yield.

Gadar 2 encountered a momentary dip in its fortunes on the fourth day, with a 25.15% decline leading to a ₹38.7 crore collection on Monday. Demonstrating resilience akin to a gripping screenplay twist, the film experienced an astonishing 43.15% resurgence on Tuesday, which coincided with Independence Day. As expected, it took advantage of the extended weekend and amassed ₹55.40 crore on I-Day.

As the spotlight turned to Wednesday, early estimates indicate that Gadar 2 clinched a ₹34.50 crore collection. While this figure is preliminary, it undoubtedly adds a layer of anticipation to the film's final week-one tally.

Also Read: Gadar 2 now biggest Independence Day movie in history

More than three lakh tickets have already been sold for Day 7, as per advance booking estimates. The expected collection stands at ₹7.24 crore for the seventh day.

Gadar 2 reviews

Gadar 2 has received positive reviews from the public, as it is obvious from the numbers. While Sunny Deol’s performance is highly appreciated, critics haven’t given encouraging feedback.

“Sunny Deol's chest-thumping actioner is stale, could have been avoided," wrote the Hindustan Times. “Sunny Deol is solid but Gadar 2 lacks direction," as per The Times of India.

“Sunny Deol as Tara Singh reprises the hand pump and ‘zindabad’ scenes but there is very little that is original and impactful in the new film," The Hindu said. “More shouting, less emotion," said critic Anupama Chopra.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.