Gadar 2 encountered a momentary dip in its fortunes on the fourth day, with a 25.15% decline leading to a ₹38.7 crore collection on Monday. Demonstrating resilience akin to a gripping screenplay twist, the film experienced an astonishing 43.15% resurgence on Tuesday, which coincided with Independence Day. As expected, it took advantage of the extended weekend and amassed ₹55.40 crore on I-Day.

