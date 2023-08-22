Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the property auction notice for actor Sunny Deol's Mumbai Juhu property. Now, the Gadar 2 actor has commented on the issue.

Bank of Baroda's recent decision to withdraw the property auction notice for Bollywood actor and BJP Member of Parliament, Sunny Deol's Mumbai Juhu property, has raised questions regarding the situation's intricacies. The state-owned bank had initially announced the auction as a measure to recover a sum of ₹56 crore owed by the actor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actor, however, refrained from offering any comments on the matter. "I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Main kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge (I won't say anything, people will misinterpret it)," ANI quoted the Gadar 2 actor as saying.

Bank of Baroda has pointed out specific technical grounds for retracting the auction notice, which had been earlier published. One of the major issues raised by the bank was the ambiguity in specifying the precise amount of dues to be retrieved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu Bungalow, Congress' Jairam Ramesh hits out Also, the notice had been issued based on a notion of symbolic property possession in accordance with Rule 8(6) of The Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002. However, the bank's spokesperson clarified that a request had been submitted to secure physical possession of the property, and it was still pending approval with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

The spokesperson underlined that the property was functioning according to the borrower's communication, and hence, the sale action would be enacted as per the regulations of the SARFAESI Act once physical possession was achieved.

Also Read: Sunny Deol's Juhu villa auction: Bank of Baroda issues clarification on why auction was called off In response to the situation, the borrower has reportedly approached the bank to discuss settling the dues based on the sale notice's conditions, wherein the borrower and guarantors were granted the opportunity to redeem the securities by clearing the outstanding dues, expenses, and charges before the auction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank further clarified that the withdrawal of the sale notice adhered to the standard industry practices, citing the technical inconsistencies and the ongoing borrower-bank negotiations as primary factors.

(With ANI inputs)