Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Sunny Deol reveals why ‘Border 2’ plans got shelved in 2015, speaks on remake plans

Sunny Deol reveals why ‘Border 2’ plans got shelved in 2015, speaks on remake plans

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sunny Deol discussed the evolution of characters in Hindi cinema and spoke on ‘Border 2’ rumours.

Sunny Deol is riding high on the massive success of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol, the celebrated Bollywood actor who is riding high on the massive success of Gadar 2, recently shared intriguing insights during a candid conversation on The Ranveer Show. The spotlight was on the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster war film Border.

Rumours have been rife about his return to the memorable character after the success of Gadar 2. But, the actor was quick to dispel any misunderstandings, clarifying that he hadn't officially signed any projects yet.

In the engaging podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny Deol revealed that plans for Border 2 had been set in motion back in 2015. However, circumstances led to the project being shelved, leaving fans yearning for more.

Also Read: Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol's film picks up again with 'free tickets' offer on Raksha Bandhan

“We were meant to start it a lot earlier, in 2015. But then my film flopped, so people were scared to make it then," Sunny Deol said.

The ‘flop’ film he is referring to from 2015 could be the romantic comedy “I Love New Year", as per the Hindustan Times. In this film, Sunny Deol shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut.

A lighthearted moment transpired when the host playfully mentioned the ongoing whispers about the sequel. Sunny Deol acknowledged the buzz, reminiscing about the initial plans and the journey that could have been.

Reflecting on the evolution of characters and narratives in contemporary cinema, Sunny Deol expressed his affinity for roles that resonate with the audience.

He emphasised the importance of a justifiable and engaging storyline that would seamlessly carry forward beloved characters. The actor's aspiration to provide an enjoyable experience was evident as he drew parallels with the excitement fans found in Gadar 2.

Also Read: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2; becomes fastest film to cross 450 crore

Delving into his own experiences, Sunny Deol shed light on a phase when film offers seemed to dwindle, despite the resounding success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Although perplexed by the sudden shift, he offered insight into the changing dynamics of the Hindi film industry during that time.

The advent of corporates in the film business marked a transformative period, leading to shifts in various aspects of the industry, including project selection and production.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.