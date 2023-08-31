Sunny Deol discussed the evolution of characters in Hindi cinema and spoke on ‘Border 2’ rumours.

Sunny Deol, the celebrated Bollywood actor who is riding high on the massive success of Gadar 2, recently shared intriguing insights during a candid conversation on The Ranveer Show. The spotlight was on the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster war film Border.

Rumours have been rife about his return to the memorable character after the success of Gadar 2. But, the actor was quick to dispel any misunderstandings, clarifying that he hadn't officially signed any projects yet.

In the engaging podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny Deol revealed that plans for Border 2 had been set in motion back in 2015. However, circumstances led to the project being shelved, leaving fans yearning for more.

Also Read: Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol's film picks up again with 'free tickets' offer on Raksha Bandhan "We were meant to start it a lot earlier, in 2015. But then my film flopped, so people were scared to make it then," Sunny Deol said.

The ‘flop’ film he is referring to from 2015 could be the romantic comedy “I Love New Year", as per the Hindustan Times. In this film, Sunny Deol shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut.

A lighthearted moment transpired when the host playfully mentioned the ongoing whispers about the sequel. Sunny Deol acknowledged the buzz, reminiscing about the initial plans and the journey that could have been.

Reflecting on the evolution of characters and narratives in contemporary cinema, Sunny Deol expressed his affinity for roles that resonate with the audience.

He emphasised the importance of a justifiable and engaging storyline that would seamlessly carry forward beloved characters. The actor's aspiration to provide an enjoyable experience was evident as he drew parallels with the excitement fans found in Gadar 2.

Also Read: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2; becomes fastest film to cross ₹ 450 crore Delving into his own experiences, Sunny Deol shed light on a phase when film offers seemed to dwindle, despite the resounding success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Although perplexed by the sudden shift, he offered insight into the changing dynamics of the Hindi film industry during that time.