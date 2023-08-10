Gadar 2, has generated significant buzz in advance booking, with over 280K+ viewers expressing interest according to reports from Bookmyshow. The film marks the comeback of Sunny Deol after a 22-year hiatus since the release of "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha." Gadar 2's advance booking has garnered impressive numbers, accumulating approximately 15 Crore nett (18 Crore gross) for the weekend. For the film's opening day, it grossed 9 Crore (7.5 Crore nett). The momentum continued on Wednesday evening, with 140,000 tickets sold in national multiplexes alone. Expectations are high, anticipating a total of 200,000 tickets to be sold for the opening day, reported bollymoviereviewz. As per analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has so far sold 1,41,500 tickets in the three national chains - PVR, Inox, Cinepolis for its inaugural day 1. As of Wednesday at 9:30 pm, other multiplexes sold 65,000 tickets for opening day. Also read: Theatres get ready for an action-packed holiday weekend Another film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a tweet on X also noted that the advance booking of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer at B&C tier single screen is even bigger than advance booking of SRK's Pathaan. In a recent tweet on X, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel mentioned that the advance booking for "Gadar 2" has seen a significant increase at national chains. He predicted that the pre-sale ticket count at PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis could reach around 3-3.5 lakh tickets by the night of August 10.

The movie boasts action-packed performances from renowned actors including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh. The advance booking for Gadar 2 began 12 days prior to its release. To further build anticipation, the creators re-released the first part of the film in cinemas.

The movie's extraordinary anticipation is driven by Sunny Deol's return, promising a blend of romance and action. Early ticket booking reports indicate strong performance upon its theatrical release on August 11. The advance booking process started 16 days prior to the release, with a significant surge on July 30 when tickets were sold out within 14 to 15 hours, AWBI reported.

Key cities such as Bhopal, Nagpur, Lucknow, and Jabalpur have witnessed the highest contributions to box office bookings, with thousands of tickets being sold within hours.

A previous report from Bollywood Hungama also indicated that the advance booking ticket sales for "Gadar 2" could reach more than 2,00,000 tickets by Thursday night. In terms of its first-day collection, the report asserted that the film is poised to achieve the second-largest opening of the year, following "Pathaan."

Several media reports have speculated on the film's potential massive opening, ranging from ₹20 to ₹25 Crore. Citing insights from trade insiders, a DNA report suggested that the movie could potentially amass ₹25 crore net on its opening day, with the potential to even surpass ₹30 crore.

Scheduled for release on 11 August alongside "OMG 2," "Gadar 2" is directed by Anil Sharma and features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in prominent roles. Ahead of its online teaser release, the film's makers premiered the teaser with the re-release of "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" in theaters on June 9. The three-minute-long trailer encapsulates the legacy of Tara Singh and Sakeena, set against the backdrop of the tumultuous 'Crush India Movement' of 1971. The trailer also highlights Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charan Jeet Singh (portrayed by Utkrash Sharma), from the Pakistani Army.