Another film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a tweet on X also noted that the advance booking of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer at B&C tier single screen is even bigger than advance booking of SRK's Pathaan. In a recent tweet on X, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel mentioned that the advance booking for "Gadar 2" has seen a significant increase at national chains. He predicted that the pre-sale ticket count at PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis could reach around 3-3.5 lakh tickets by the night of August 10.