Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET admit card 20222 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 01:25 PM IST
In a faux pass, image of Indian Actress Sunny Leone’s was printed on admit card of Karnataka's TET 2022, a probe has been initiated in the matter
In a faux pass, image of Indian Actress Sunny Leone’s was printed on admit card of Karnataka's TET 2022, a probe has been initiated in the matter
A candidate was left in shock, after she found the image of Bollywood actress, Sunny Leone, in the place of her original image on the admit card of the Karnataka Teacher's Eligibility test held on 6 November.