Sunny Leone says her PAN card used for loan fraud, says CIBIL score hit

Mumbai, Jan 06 (ANI): Bollywood actress Sunny Leone spotted at Juhu, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 01:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Sunny Leone is the latest one who has claimed that her PAN card is being used to take loans and is being used for doing forgery by using the dubious method.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has alleged that a fraud had taken place in which her PAN card was used to get a loan of 2,000 which has also affected her credit score. The actor is the latest one who has claimed that her PAN card is being used to take loans and is being used for doing forgery by using the dubious method

After the issue was fixed by the relevant authorities and the actor tweeted, ““Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post (sic)."

The actor has now deleted her earlier tweet in which she wrote, “Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 loan." 

The actor also urged the company to help another Twitter user who had also tweeted saying he also got duped in a similar manner.

The user wrote,"I complained everywhere, cybercrime, consumer form, and i visited thier head office in gurgaon their manager told me issue will resolve but still they keep calling me and asking for loan which I didn't took, there is 1000+ cases of #SCAM from #Dhani , please look into this #help."

