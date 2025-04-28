‘Super BJP man’: Congress leader hits out at Shashi Tharoor over Pahalgam attack remark

Congress leader Udit Raj hit out at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his remarks on the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Raj questioned Tharoor's political allegiance and asked if he was aligned with the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I want to ask Shashi Tharoor, is he in the Congress party or the BJP? Is he trying to become a super-BJP man? Shashi Tharoor should ask the BJP when the government is taking the PoK? Has Shashi Tharoor become an advocate for the BJP?...Has the BJP appointed him as its spokesperson?" Udit Raj said while speaking with news agency ANI on Sunday.

Udit Raj's reaction came after Shashi Tharoor pointed out that the successful thwarting of terror attacks often goes unnoticed, while failures are highlighted.

What did Shashi Tharoor say Tharoor said on Sunday, "Obviously, there was no full proof intelligence. There was some failure... But we have got the example of Israel, the world's best intelligence services according to everybody, which were taken by surprise on October 7, just two years ago."

"It seems to me, just as Israel is waiting till the end of the war before they demand accountability, similarly, I think we too should see the present crisis through and then demand accountability from the government," Tharoor said.

He added that no country can ever have a foolproof 100 percent intelligence.

"We will never know about the various terror attacks that were successfully thwarted. We only get to know about the ones that we failed to thwart. This is normal in any nation. There were failures, I agree, but that should not be our main focus right now...," Tharoor said.

Tharoor's statement came after at least 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.