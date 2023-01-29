As Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza makes her retirement from the Grand Slam official, her husband Shoaib Malik calls her an ‘inspiration for many’ and mentions that he is ‘super proud’

Malik tweeted, you are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career...

Earlier this week, Mirza announced her retirement at the Australian Open. In her post-match interview, she turned emotional saying, "My professional career started in Melbourne. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at."

Mirza, who is married to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, has a young son Izhaan and said it was incredible to play in front of him in a major final.

"I never thought that I would be able to play in front of my child in a Grand Slam final, so it's truly special to have my four-year-old and my parents here," she said.

Mirza, known as a feisty convention-breaker, was the first Indian to win a WTA singles title, in 2005 at her hometown Hyderabad.

She reached the fourth round of the US Open the same year and by 2007 was among the women's top 30. But a wrist injury caused her to concentrate on doubles.

Sania Mirza won two Grand Slam tournaments at the Australian Open. She won the Australian Open women's doubles title with Martina Hingis in 2016 and the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009.

The WTA Doubles World No. 1 for 91 weeks, Mirza, comes in second place at the last Grand Slam competition of her career. Mirza said earlier this month that the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February will mark the conclusion of her professional tennis career.