‘Super proud…’: Sania Mirza gets an inspiring note from husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumours2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Mirza, who is married to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, has a young son Izhaan and said it was incredible to play in front of him in a major final
As Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza makes her retirement from the Grand Slam official, her husband Shoaib Malik calls her an ‘inspiration for many’ and mentions that he is ‘super proud’
