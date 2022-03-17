Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday took to Twitter to praise the 45.6 KM long Wangjing - Khonkhang section of NH-39 for the scenic beauty it entails.

Mahindra retweeted a post by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

"This looks superb and so inviting. The magic of Manipur is now much more accessible. These highways will knit India together even more tightly," the industrialist said.

The post had a couple of pictures of the picturesque view.

See Mahindra's post here

This looks superb and so inviting. The magic of Manipur is now much more accessible. These highways will knit India together even more tightly. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/5UuXDC8bNW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2022

The industrialist also said, “ It is an affirmation of our commitment for fast-paced development of Manipur under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

On 16 March, Nitin Gadkari had shared pictures of the stretch of the highway and wrote on Twitter, “The 45.6 KM long Wangjing - Khonkhang section of NH -39 in Manipur was dedicated to the nation in October 2021. This scenic road is one of the many such roads which are providing seamless connectivity in the state of Manipur."

See the post here

The 45.6 KM long Wangjing - Khonkhang section of NH -39 in Manipur was dedicated to the nation in October 2021. This scenic road is one of the many such roads which are providing seamless connectivity in the state of Manipur.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/IkW9d8QGY4 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022

Connectivity development for North East

Union minister Gadkari has earlier said that the BJP-led government plans to develop national highway networks of 2 lakh kilometres by 2025.

In January this year, the first goods train arrived at Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong in Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it will boost the state's commerce and connectivity.

"Transformation of the Northeast continues. Manipur's connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted. Wonderful products from the state can travel all over the nation." PM Modi quote-tweeted a post shared by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and wrote.

See post here

Transformation of the Northeast continues.



Manipur’s connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted. Wonderful products from the state can travel all over the nation. https://t.co/TjS6oulZqj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2022

A video was also attached to the tweet. In the video one can see a goods train entering the station.

Calling it a "historic day" for Manipur, Reddy had said that the "Narendra Modi-led govt is committed to enhancing infrastructure connectivity and economic prosperity in the Northeastern region."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.