Superbugs: What to do about pills that don’t work
Summary
- A recent government report sheds light on why prevention may not always be better than cure, and how we are staring at a crisis where antibiotics might just stop working.
MUMBAI : Indians love to self-medicate and pop their pills like candies. A recent government report sheds light on why prevention may not always be better than cure, and how we are staring at a crisis where antibiotics might just stop working. Mint explains the situation: