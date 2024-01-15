Superbugs: What to do about pills that don’t work

What exactly is happening in India?

India had an estimated 297,000 deaths from AMR in 2019. A key reason for AMR is indiscriminate use of antibiotics. Doctors often prescribe them based on just symptoms rather than a confirmed diagnosis and for prevention. This is dangerous, as confirmed by a government study, published earlier this month and conducted across 20 government medical colleges and hospitals. Use of antibiotics was “remarkably high"—72% of patients were given such drugs. 0nly 6% were given antibiotics after diagnosis, 55% got them for mere prevention, and 57% got antibiotics “more prone to be a target of resistance".