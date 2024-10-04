Rajinikanth health update: Thalaivaa discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai after four days

Rajinikanth, 73, was treated at Apollo Hospitals for a swelling in his Aorta using a non-surgical method. His fans and officials have expressed support for his recovery.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Rajnikanth. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)
Rajnikanth. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital at 11 PM on Thursday, said Chennai police.

He had been hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart at a private hospital in Chennai.

As reported by ANI citing Chennai police, “Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital at 11 PM last night.”

The 73-year-old Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals here on September 30. The hospital said in a medical bulletin that he had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (the Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

"Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director, Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in the bulletin. He further said, “we would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be at home in two days.”

According to reports, Rajnikanth had a regular health checkup at the same hospital earlier in 2020.

In 2021, Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure, and Chennai's Kauvery Hospital was quoted as saying it in a statement.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor is stable, should be home in two days; hospital says ‘had swelling in main blood…’

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said in a post on the social media platform X: "I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery, and scores of the top actor’s fans sent their prayers on social media and wishes, too, for his quick recovery.

The actor's upcoming flick, 'Vettaiyan,' will hit the screens on October 10. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fazil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati and is directed by Jai Bhim-fame T J Gnanavel.

Known as 'Thalaivar', his recent movie Jailer was released on August 9, 2023, and was a massive success at the box office.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRajinikanth health update: Thalaivaa discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai after four days

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.70
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    -2.25 (-1.35%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,175.75
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    0.3 (0.03%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    294.80
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    2.7 (0.92%)

    Vedanta share price

    502.95
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    -8.85 (-1.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    366.20
    09:30 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    15.6 (4.45%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,202.10
    09:31 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    19.9 (1.68%)

    Oil India share price

    547.10
    09:30 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    8.25 (1.53%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    126.45
    09:31 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    1.8 (1.44%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.000.00
      Chennai
      77,481.000.00
      Delhi
      77,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.