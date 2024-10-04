Rajinikanth health update: Thalaivaa discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai after four days

Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital at 11 PM on Thursday, said Chennai police.

He had been hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart at a private hospital in Chennai.

The 73-year-old Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals here on September 30. The hospital said in a medical bulletin that he had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (the Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

"Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director, Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in the bulletin. He further said, “we would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be at home in two days.”

According to reports, Rajnikanth had a regular health checkup at the same hospital earlier in 2020.

In 2021, Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure, and Chennai's Kauvery Hospital was quoted as saying it in a statement.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said in a post on the social media platform X: "I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery, and scores of the top actor’s fans sent their prayers on social media and wishes, too, for his quick recovery.

The actor's upcoming flick, 'Vettaiyan,' will hit the screens on October 10. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fazil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati and is directed by Jai Bhim-fame T J Gnanavel.

Known as 'Thalaivar', his recent movie Jailer was released on August 9, 2023, and was a massive success at the box office.