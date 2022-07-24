On Income Tax day, Superstar Rajinikanth was honored by the Income Tax department in Chennai for paying his taxes on a regular basis. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also received a certificate from the Income Tax department as the nation's "highest taxpayer".

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, took to Instagram and shared the update with the actors' fans.

"Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather," she captioned the post, adding a few pictures of herself receiving the samman patra.

See the post here

Income Tax Day was celebrated in Chennai on Sunday. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presided over the function where Aishwaryaa accepted the award on behalf of her father.

As soon as Aishwaryaa shared the news, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate Rajinikanth. "Proud to be thalaivar fan," a social media user commented. "Congratulations to thalaivar. Rajinikanth sir is surely a responsible citizen," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled 'Jailer'. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks to play the female lead. If reports are to be believed, the duo will mark their collaboration after 11 years as they previously worked on a blockbuster film Ethiran, titled Robo in Telugu. Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.

Other celebrities in the Income Tax dept's good books

For a long time, Akshay Kumar has been ranked among the top taxpayers in the nation. In 2017, Akshay was known to have paid Rs. 29.5 crores in taxes, placing him at number 10 on Forbes' list of the highest paid celebrities. Since then, both his income and the amount of taxes he pays to the government have multiplied many times over. Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan were at the top of the list that year for tax payments of 70 and 44 crores respectively.