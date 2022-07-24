Superstar Rajinikanth honoured by Income Tax Department. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 11:53 PM IST
- On Sunday, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, took to Instagram and shared the update with the actors' fans.
On Income Tax day, Superstar Rajinikanth was honored by the Income Tax department in Chennai for paying his taxes on a regular basis. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also received a certificate from the Income Tax department as the nation's "highest taxpayer".