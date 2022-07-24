Superstar Rajinikanth honoured by Income Tax Department. Here's why

Other celebrities in the Income Tax dept's good books

For a long time, Akshay Kumar has been ranked among the top taxpayers in the nation. In 2017, Akshay was known to have paid Rs. 29.5 crores in taxes, placing him at number 10 on Forbes' list of the highest paid celebrities. Since then, both his income and the amount of taxes he pays to the government have multiplied many times over. Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan were at the top of the list that year for tax payments of 70 and 44 crores respectively.