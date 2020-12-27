Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday will be discharged later today, the hospital said in an official release.

"His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better," the hospital stated.

Post-discharge from the hospital, the actor has been advised to take complete bed rest.

At a time when Rajinikanth is about to launch his own political party, the Hyderabad-based hospital has advised the actor to avoid stress and indulge only in minimal physical activities. The doctors, according to the hospital release has asked him to not perform any activities that may increase the risk of contracting Covid-19.

The Superstar, in the morning, was reported to be stable and there was nothing alarming in his medical reports.

"Rajinikanth is stable now and there is nothing alarming in the medical reports that have come in. Doctors will evaluate him during Sunday afternoon before taking a decision regarding his discharge from the hospital.," Apollo Hospital added.

Rajinikanth was recently admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad on Friday, due to severe hypertension and exhaustion. According to an official statement by the hospital on Sunday, there is "nothing alarming" in the "investigations reports" of the actor.

Earlier on Saturday, the hospital had also updated about the actor's health and said he is "progressing well" and his condition was "better control". Based on further evaluation the doctors will make a decision on Sunday whether or not to discharge the 70-year-old actor.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot had to be halted after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19. While the superstar tested negative, a couple of other people from the set had tested positive, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via