Supertech goes into insolvency, affecting 25,000 homebuyers

“In the matter of appointment of interim resolution professional in one of the Supertech Group companies by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), management of the company stated that the company will be approaching NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) in an appeal against the order as the matter belongs to a financial creditor. In the interest of homebuyers, preference was given to construction and delivery of projects over repayment of bank dues, which can be fulfilled after project completion. As all the projects of the company are financially viable, there is no chance of loss to any party or financial creditor. The order will not affect operations of any other Supertech Group company," Supertech said in a statement.

