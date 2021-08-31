Real estate company Supertech Ltd said it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court order to demolish the its twin 40-storey towers in Noida. Earlier today, the apex court had ordered the action for violation of building by-laws.

Supertech Managing Director Mohit Arora said the company will file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

The twin 40-storey towers are part of the company's Emerald Court project, which is located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the apex court also said that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid ₹2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad high court, which directed demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

It said the construction of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with NOIDA authority and the high court was correct in holding that view.

The bench said that demolition exercise of the twin towers be carried out within three months under the supervision of NOIDA authority and an expert agency, and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd.

Further, the bench said that recently it has seen rampant unauthorised construction in metropolitan areas in collusion with planning authorities and it has to be dealt with sternly.

Noida-based Supertech has developed many real estate projects in Delhi-NCR.

