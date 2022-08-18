Supertech twin towers: The 103-metre-tall twin towers—Apex and Ceyanne—are scheduled to be demolished on August 28 and the demolition company, Edifice Engineering, needs 15 days to complete the charging process before the demolition, as per report
The demolition company that is in the process of fixing explosives in the 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A, completed the process in one of the towers, Ceyanne, on Wednesday, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This development comes following the Supreme Court hearing on August 12, charging, or fixing of explosives, was started on August 13.
The 103-metre-tall Supertech twin towers—Apex and Ceyanne—are scheduled to be demolished on August 28 and the demolition company, Edifice Engineering, needs 15 days to complete the charging process before the demolition, the report said. Notably, in the first five days, the smaller of the two towers, Ceyanne, was completely fixed with explosives, said sources. The demolition team will now switch to Apex, the taller of the two towers and start work on the 24th and 22nd floors, the report said.
The report further stated that it is expected that the entire charging process will be completed by August 26, after which checking and connecting of the shock tubes will start. Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering said, “apex tower is taller and will take more time. Additionally, as we go lower, heavier charging and more explosives are required. So, while the upper floors are planted with the explosives in quick time, charging of the lower floors will take more time, especially basement 1, ground and first floors."
Additionally, Mehta said that according to the plan, nearly every alternate floor is either a primary or secondary blast floor where explosives are being fixed. Basement 1 and ground are primary blast floors where maximum explosives will be used and will each take over a day to charge. Apex tower has 32 constructed floors while Ceyanne has 29 floors.
Meanwhile, the traffic police nearly finalised the traffic management plan for the day of the blast, which also includes the closure of traffic movement along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the diversion routes for half an hour. Officials said that according to the tentative plan, the expressway may be completely closed between Mahamaya flyover near Sector 37 and Pari Chowk, including the service lanes, the report added.
