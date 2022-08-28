Interestingly, during the demolition, the noise was recorded at 84.9 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 101.2 decibels at Barat Ghar and 89.8 at the City Park, the data showed, also noting that the noise level after the demolition was recorded at 60.8 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 63.1 decibels at Barat Ghar and 59.2 at the City Park. “The noise level peaked at 101.2 decibels during the demolition at the City Park, which is located in front of the now-demolished twin towers," Regional Officer UPPCB Praveen Kumar told PTI. He said the firms which were engaged for demolition of the twin towers had also placed some monitoring devices much closer to the site but their findings would take time to come, as per report.

