As the Supertech twin tower was demolished today, the peak level of noise during the twin tower demolition on Sunday was recorded at 101.2 decibels in close vicinity, according to official figures. The officials additionally informed that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) had installed six machines to measure the ambient noise and the figures of the three places closest to the twin towers were taken for this measurement.
The three machines were installed at Parsvnath Prestige, Barat Ghar and the City Park, all around 300-500 metres from the blast site and the ambient noise before the demolition was recorded 49.5 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 65.9 decibels at Barat Ghar and 56.6 at the City Park, according to the data.
Interestingly, during the demolition, the noise was recorded at 84.9 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 101.2 decibels at Barat Ghar and 89.8 at the City Park, the data showed, also noting that the noise level after the demolition was recorded at 60.8 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 63.1 decibels at Barat Ghar and 59.2 at the City Park. “The noise level peaked at 101.2 decibels during the demolition at the City Park, which is located in front of the now-demolished twin towers," Regional Officer UPPCB Praveen Kumar told PTI. He said the firms which were engaged for demolition of the twin towers had also placed some monitoring devices much closer to the site but their findings would take time to come, as per report.
Meanwhile, no major change was recorded in the air quality in areas adjoining Noida's Sector 93 A after the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall Supertech twin towers on Sunday that generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air. The Noida Authority said it closely monitored the air quality index (AQI) and PM10 levels before and after the demolition through 20 monitoring stations.
The AQI in sectors 91, 125, 62, 1 and 116 stood at 57, 122, 108, 119 and 121, respectively, at 2 pm. After the demolition, the AQI in sectors 91, 125, 62, 1 and 116 stood at 57, 122, 109, 120 and 123, respectively at 3 pm, as per PTI report.
