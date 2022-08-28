As the Supertech twin towers in Noida were reduced to rubble on Sunday, Edifice Engineering official Chetan Dutta informed that the demolition was “100% successful." Edifice official further informed on the Supertech demolition that “there were 10 people in my team, 7 foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering." Earlier today, Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering, said, “We have one of the best teams in the world working on this project. They work hard and play harder." It is important to note that Edifice Engineering had been tasked with safely pulling down the structures.

“#WATCH | I was just 70 metres away from the building. The demolition was 100% successful. It took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish. There were 10 people in my team, 7 foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering: Chetan Dutta, Edifice Official," according to news agency ANI report.

Meanwhile, Supertech had maintained that the building plans of the project including the two towers were "approved by the Noida Authority in 2009, which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye-laws announced by the State Government." The real-estate developer said that while it respects the order by the top court, no deviation from the building plan was made and the building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority.

As per the statement issued by the developer, “the building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government. No deviation from the Building Plan was made and the Building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority. However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implementing the same."

The official statement further said that the work of demolition has been awarded to a "world-renowned agency." The Supreme Court had, in its order reaffirmed the order of the Allahabad High Court which stated that Supertech has to demolish the towers at its own expense. "We have awarded the work of demolition to a world-renowned agency, Edifice Engineering who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings," it said.

Our solar system is full of rogue rocks. Millions of them orbit around the Sun or around other objects, the shattered remains of planets, moons or comets. If they are within one-third the distance from Earth to the Sun, they are classified as near-Earth objects (NEOs), and are of special interest because of their potential to destroy our planet.

The first NEO was spotted in 1989. In 1994, US Congress asked space agency NASA to identify 90 percent of NEOs with planet-destroying potential — those 1km in diameter or larger — by 2005. That task complete, NASA was given a new target of 90 per cent of NEOs 140m or larger. That goal has remained more elusive — it is estimated only 40 percent of all NEOs in that category have been discovered.

Even with millions of dollars in funding and the best technology NASA can muster, asteroids still catch us unawares. NASA completely missed one that smacked into the Norwegian Sea in March this year. A Hungarian astronomer, Krisztián Sárneczky, spotted it with only hours to spare. Scientists believe it’s a matter of when, not if, a big one will chart a collision course with Earth.

If spotted far enough out, humanity has time to prepare. Time to send out warnings, time to evacuate cities, time to nudge its trajectory, time to hit it with nukes. The key to planetary defence is early detection.

The world’s early warning systems are surprisingly informal. Collections of observatories volunteering time and resources make up our principal defence. But NEOs are a relatively new global concern. In time, our collective need for a comprehensive asteroid alert system may pave the way for international collaboration on projects of undeniable importance.

REALITY CHECK

Of the 1.2 million objects floating in our solar system, 29,264 are near-Earth objects.

Every day, 80 to 100 tonnes of dust and small meteorites falls from space onto planet Earth. Almost all of it burns up in our atmosphere.

An asteroid's potential danger is a function of its size, its speed relative to Earth’s, its mass and the angle of the collision. Big, fast, heavy rocks coming in at a steep angle are the most dangerous.

The first ‘asteroid’ discovered was in fact a dwarf planet, Ceres. It was spotted by Giuseppe Piazzi, a Catholic priest and astronomer, in 1801. Dispute about whether Ceres is a planet or an asteroid was responsible for the 2006 demotion of Pluto to dwarf planet status.

