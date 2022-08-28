Supertech twin tower demolition was ‘100% successful’, says Edifice Engineering4 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 04:46 PM IST
- ‘There were 10 people in my team, 7 foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering,’ official said
Listen to this article
As the Supertech twin towers in Noida were reduced to rubble on Sunday, Edifice Engineering official Chetan Dutta informed that the demolition was “100% successful." Edifice official further informed on the Supertech demolition that “there were 10 people in my team, 7 foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering." Earlier today, Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering, said, “We have one of the best teams in the world working on this project. They work hard and play harder." It is important to note that Edifice Engineering had been tasked with safely pulling down the structures.